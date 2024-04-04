The Time To Buy WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) Is Now

During the recent session, WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares were 87.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. The company’s market capitalization is $6.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.66 million shares over the past three months.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) registered a 2.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $0.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.98%, and it has moved by -45.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.49%. The short interest in WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) is 5.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 95.50% this quarter and then jump 64.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.20% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $650k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $916k and $469k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.10% and then jump by 38.60% in the coming quarter.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 14 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

WiSA Technologies Inc insiders own 10.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.34%, with the float percentage being 0.38%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45882.0 shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $58270.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20700.0 shares, is of Ingalls & Snyder’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26289.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 45800.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58166.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 727.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $894.0.