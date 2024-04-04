The Time To Buy Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Is Now

During the last session, Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $75.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.76% or $2.73. The 52-week high for the TMDX share is $99.63, that puts it down -32.22 from that peak though still a striking 51.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 636.92K shares over the past three months.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) registered a 3.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.76% in intraday trading to $75.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.15%, and it has moved by -13.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.50%. The short interest in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) is 5.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.04 day(s) to cover.

Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Transmedics Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) shares have gone up 42.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.82% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.78 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.42 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.36%. While earnings are projected to return 95.31% in 2024.

TMDX Dividends

Transmedics Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

Transmedics Group Inc insiders own 3.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.86%, with the float percentage being 116.08%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 351 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.31 million shares (or 10.15% of all shares), a total value of $277.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $193.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund owns about 0.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $79.31 million.