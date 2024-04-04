The Time Is Right To Purchase Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB)

During the recent session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 38.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.56% or $1.41. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $11.50, that puts it down -33.41 from that peak though still a striking 67.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $135.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) registered a 19.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.56% in intraday trading to $8.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 81.47%, and it has moved by 197.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.66%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) is 3.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 88.40% this quarter and then jump 88.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.68 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.33 million by the end of Jun 2024.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 12 and June 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.96%, with the float percentage being 6.96%. Verition Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 2.60% of all shares), a total value of $6.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.35 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 11.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.89 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $1.69 million.