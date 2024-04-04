The Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) Stock Dropped -88.86% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares were 9.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. The 52-week high for the GMDA share is $2.51, that puts it down -6175.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.03. The company’s market capitalization is $5.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 40.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.98 million shares over the past three months.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) registered a 0.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.28% in intraday trading to $0.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.25%, and it has moved by -88.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.05%. The short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 9.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.90% this quarter and then jump 54.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 778.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.23 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.83 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.15%. While earnings are projected to return 3.51% in 2024.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Gamida Cell Ltd insiders own 11.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.49%, with the float percentage being 29.96%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 7.04% of all shares), a total value of $16.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio owns about 2.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $3.1 million.