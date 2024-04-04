The Future Belongs To Peraso Inc (NASDAQ: PRSO) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PRSO share is $52.80, that puts it down -3726.09 from that peak though still a striking 10.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $0.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 310.15K shares over the past three months.

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) trade information

Peraso Inc (PRSO) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $1.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.83%, and it has moved by -14.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.05%. The short interest in Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.24 day(s) to cover.

Peraso Inc (PRSO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peraso Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peraso Inc (PRSO) shares have gone down -80.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.42% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.30% this quarter and then jump 88.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.65 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.9 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.03 million and $2.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -47.30% and then jump by 62.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.50%. While earnings are projected to return 87.78% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

PRSO Dividends

Peraso Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO)’s Major holders