The Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) Stock Dropped -58.67% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.79% or -$1.53. The 52-week high for the IRON share is $77.60, that puts it down -154.43 from that peak though still a striking 34.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.05. The company’s market capitalization is $752.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 403.93K shares over the past three months.

Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) trade information

Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) registered a -4.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.79% in intraday trading to $30.50, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -49.42%, and it has moved by -58.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.94%. The short interest in Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Disc Medicine Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) shares have gone down -33.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.87% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then drop -40.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -26.02% in 2024.

IRON Dividends

Disc Medicine Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)’s Major holders

Disc Medicine Inc insiders own 13.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.92%, with the float percentage being 98.41%. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.46 million shares (or 15.13% of all shares), a total value of $153.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.27 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $100.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $16.64 million.