The Current Price For SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.69% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the SIGA share is $10.00, that puts it down -0.91 from that peak though still a striking 60.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.93. The company’s market capitalization is $704.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 712.27K shares over the past three months.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA) registered a 2.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.69% in intraday trading to $9.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.11%, and it has moved by 109.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.27%. The short interest in SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) is 5.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.55 day(s) to cover.

SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SIGA Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA) shares have gone up 103.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.42% against 8.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190.61 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.78%. While earnings are projected to return 24.21% in 2024, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SIGA Technologies Inc is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

SIGA Technologies Inc insiders own 9.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.39%, with the float percentage being 54.52%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 5.44% of all shares), a total value of $22.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA) shares are Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund owns about 2.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $8.64 million.