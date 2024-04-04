The Current Price For Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE: EVC): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.74% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the EVC share is $6.49, that puts it down -258.56 from that peak though still a striking 26.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $162.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 919.66K shares over the past three months.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) trade information

Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) registered a 7.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.74% in intraday trading to $1.81, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.73%, and it has moved by -50.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.08%. The short interest in Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) is 2.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Entravision Communications Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) shares have gone down -49.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 129.41% against 25.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $271 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $312 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $239.01 million and $258.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.40% and then jump by 20.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 127.78% in 2024.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Entravision Communications Corp. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Entravision Communications Corp. insiders own 25.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.89%, with the float percentage being 86.23%. American Century Companies, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.62 million shares (or 13.50% of all shares), a total value of $46.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 7.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6.98 million.