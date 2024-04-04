The $4.94 Value Of CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares were 30.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.27% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the CXAI share is $21.00, that puts it down -325.1 from that peak though still a striking 79.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $75.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.74 million shares over the past three months.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

CXApp Inc (CXAI) registered a 10.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.27% in intraday trading to $4.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 114.78%, and it has moved by 94.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 172.93%. The short interest in CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 1.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.3 million by the end of Mar 2024.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

CXApp Inc insiders own 8.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.99%, with the float percentage being 5.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 2.74% of all shares), a total value of $2.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80000.0 shares, is of Clear Street LLC’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CXApp Inc (CXAI) shares are EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that EQ Advisors Trust-EQ/Small Company Index Portfolio owns about 31560.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28670.0, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.