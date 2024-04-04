The $2.09 Value Of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.21% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ATOS share is $2.11, that puts it down -0.96 from that peak though still a striking 71.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $261.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) registered a 3.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.21% in intraday trading to $2.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.21%, and it has moved by 104.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 178.68%. The short interest in Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 8.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.57 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atossa Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) shares have gone up 193.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.17% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.61%. While earnings are projected to return -13.89% in 2024.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Atossa Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.00%, with the float percentage being 13.00%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 4.51% of all shares), a total value of $7.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.9 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.1 million.