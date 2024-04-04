The $0.16 Is The Price At Which Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.03. The 52-week high for the CYN share is $1.38, that puts it down -762.5 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $12.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.42 million shares over the past three months.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Cyngn Inc (CYN) registered a -3.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.02% in intraday trading to $0.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.93%, and it has moved by -21.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.97%. The short interest in Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cyngn Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cyngn Inc (CYN) shares have gone down -65.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.88% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 58.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $360k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $872k and $551k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -58.70% and then drop by -2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.02%. While earnings are projected to return 52.63% in 2024.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Cyngn Inc insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.68%, with the float percentage being 31.99%. Redpoint Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 7.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.58 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyngn Inc (CYN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.