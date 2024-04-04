Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Rose 96.46% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 9.09% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.34% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the TPST share is $9.77, that puts it down -103.54 from that peak though still a striking 96.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $106.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) registered a -6.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.34% in intraday trading to $4.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.38%, and it has moved by 51.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.45%. The short interest in Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tempest Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) shares have gone up 1500.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.28% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.70% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.66%. While earnings are projected to return 20.37% in 2024.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Tempest Therapeutics Inc insiders own 3.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.33%, with the float percentage being 30.28%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 8.43% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.