Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.15% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the SNDX share is $25.34, that puts it down -6.52 from that peak though still a striking 52.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.22. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) registered a 2.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.15% in intraday trading to $23.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.96%, and it has moved by 2.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.64%. The short interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) is 8.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.79 day(s) to cover.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) shares have gone up 76.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.16% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -67.80% this quarter and then drop -62.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.41%. While earnings are projected to return -25.99% in 2024.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.65%, with the float percentage being 107.43%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 10.71% of all shares), a total value of $155.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $104.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 3.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.83 million, or about 4.07% of the stock, which is worth about $52.29 million.