Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.68% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the NOVA share is $24.56, that puts it down -340.14 from that peak though still a striking 31.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80. The company’s market capitalization is $683.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.44 million shares over the past three months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) registered a 5.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.68% in intraday trading to $5.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.53%, and it has moved by -9.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.95%. The short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) is 36.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunnova Energy International Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) shares have gone down -40.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.37% against 3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.10% this quarter and then jump 27.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $198.39 million as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $242.1 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.44%. While earnings are projected to return 27.38% in 2024, the next five years will return -14.00% per annum.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc insiders own 2.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 132.36%, with the float percentage being 135.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 367 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.21 million shares (or 14.79% of all shares), a total value of $315.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.9 million shares, is of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s that is approximately 10.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $217.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $37.83 million.