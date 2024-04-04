Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s traded shares were 2.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.14% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the SGRP share is $1.55, that puts it up 4.91 from that peak though still a striking 57.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $37.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 223.84K shares over the past three months.

Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

Spar Group, Inc. (SGRP) registered a 10.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.14% in intraday trading to $1.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 59.80%, and it has moved by 50.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.35%. The short interest in Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) is 4380.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.

Spar Group, Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spar Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spar Group, Inc. (SGRP) shares have gone up 69.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -71.43% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68 million by the end of Jun 2024.

SGRP Dividends

Spar Group, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

Spar Group, Inc. insiders own 62.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.57%, with the float percentage being 25.37%. RBF Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.89 million shares (or 3.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.76 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spar Group, Inc. (SGRP) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.