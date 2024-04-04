SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV)’s traded shares were 4.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.81% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the SILV share is $7.56, that puts it down -6.63 from that peak though still a striking 41.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) trade information

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) registered a 3.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.81% in intraday trading to $7.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.26%, and it has moved by 31.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.70%. The short interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV) is 12.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.39 day(s) to cover.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SilverCrest Metals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) shares have gone up 63.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.77% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then drop -56.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -48.61% in 2024.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

SilverCrest Metals Inc insiders own 3.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.41%, with the float percentage being 62.74%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.4 million shares (or 9.84% of all shares), a total value of $84.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.63 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $50.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 7.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.62 million, or about 3.84% of the stock, which is worth about $24.8 million.