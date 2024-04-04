RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Surged -4.69% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $3.00, that puts it down -63.93 from that peak though still a striking 24.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.52 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $1.83, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.17%, and it has moved by -4.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.90%. The short interest in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) is 38.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.97 day(s) to cover.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.53 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.28 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 90.13%. While earnings are projected to return 73.44% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.71% per annum.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc ADR insiders own 47.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.38%, with the float percentage being 51.87%. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.07 million shares (or 4.76% of all shares), a total value of $106.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.68 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $89.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 11.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.14 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $19.49 million.