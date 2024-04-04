Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC)

During the last session, Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.41% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the SHC share is $19.40, that puts it down -68.11 from that peak though still a striking 6.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.74. The company’s market capitalization is $3.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Sotera Health Co (SHC) registered a 1.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.41% in intraday trading to $11.54, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by -20.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.57%. The short interest in Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) is 11.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

Sotera Health Co (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sotera Health Co has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sotera Health Co (SHC) shares have gone down -21.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.11% against 13.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.56 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $276.65 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $220.59 million and $255.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.90% and then jump by 8.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.79% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

SHC Dividends

Sotera Health Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

Sotera Health Co insiders own 3.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.26%, with the float percentage being 83.88%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 105.42 million shares (or 37.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.99 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.28 million shares, is of GTCR, LLC’s that is approximately 24.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.32 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sotera Health Co (SHC) shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund owns about 5.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $58.4 million.