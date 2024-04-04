Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM)

During the recent session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares were 3.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.23% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the INM share is $2.08, that puts it down -407.32 from that peak though still a striking 29.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62140.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 160.73K shares over the past three months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) registered a 18.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.23% in intraday trading to $0.41, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.32%, and it has moved by 13.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.21%. The short interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) is 56970.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (INM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.00% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.79 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 million and $2.31 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.10% and then drop by -22.60% in the coming quarter. An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.17%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 1.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.28%, with the float percentage being 13.46%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13672.0 shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $12667.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1834.0 shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1699.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 556.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $745.0 market value.