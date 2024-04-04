Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) Stock Jumped 158.14% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.95% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the OTRK share is $4.08, that puts it down -920.0 from that peak though still a striking 65.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $11.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.61 million shares over the past three months.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) registered a -7.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.95% in intraday trading to $0.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.32%, and it has moved by 158.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.22%. The short interest in Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) is 54480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

Ontrak Inc (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -82.70% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.33 million and $5.26 million respectively.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Ontrak Inc insiders own 72.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.04%, with the float percentage being 47.92%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 2.64% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20039.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $56750.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ontrak Inc (OTRK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20310.0, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $57517.0.