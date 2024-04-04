One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM)

During the last session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s traded shares were 12.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.56% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the ALTM share is $7.27, that puts it down -66.36 from that peak though still a striking 9.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s market capitalization is $4.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.41 million shares over the past three months.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) registered a 5.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.56% in intraday trading to $4.37, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.71%, and it has moved by -20.26% in 30 days. The short interest in Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) is 59.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcadium Lithium PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $272.59 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $296.78 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -89.77% in 2024.

ALTM Dividends

Arcadium Lithium PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders

Arcadium Lithium PLC insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.45%, with the float percentage being 18.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 613 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 5.76% of all shares), a total value of $13.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System’s that is approximately 4.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 96236.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 77353.0, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $4.9 million.