NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Rose 73.38% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 106.69%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s traded shares were 7.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.59% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the SMR share is $11.21, that puts it down -64.85 from that peak though still a striking 73.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $542.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.44 million shares over the past three months.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) registered a 5.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.59% in intraday trading to $6.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.26%, and it has moved by 51.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.86%. The short interest in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 15.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuScale Power Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares have gone up 37.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.75% against 21.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 97.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.26 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.69 million by the end of Jun 2024.

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

NuScale Power Corporation insiders own 24.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.44%, with the float percentage being 73.32%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.33 million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $36.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $13.63 million.