Now Is The Time To Buy Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET)

During the recent session, Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s traded shares were 5.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.46% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the TPET share is $3.00, that puts it down -2627.27 from that peak though still a striking 27.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $4.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.30 million shares over the past three months.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) trade information

Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) registered a -13.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.46% in intraday trading to $0.11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.54%, and it has moved by 12.73% in 30 days. The short interest in Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

TPET Dividends

Trio Petroleum Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET)’s Major holders

Trio Petroleum Corp. insiders own 20.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.29%, with the float percentage being 0.37%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25000.0 shares, is of SkyView Investment Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $41750.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 22014.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14309.0 market value.