Now Is The Time To Buy GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX)

During the last session, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.18% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the GDRX share is $9.37, that puts it down -39.43 from that peak though still a striking 38.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) registered a -1.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.18% in intraday trading to $6.72, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.82%, and it has moved by -16.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.52%. The short interest in GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) is 9.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 5 day(s) to cover.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GoodRx Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) shares have gone up 20.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.86% against 13.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $196.01 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $199.57 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $183.99 million and $189.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.50% and then jump by 5.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 31.14% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.20% per annum.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

GoodRx Holdings Inc insiders own 11.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.60%, with the float percentage being 69.92%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 10.11% of all shares), a total value of $46.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.53 million shares, is of Silver Lake Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $10.07 million.