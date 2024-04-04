Now Is A Good Time To Buy Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ: ZCMD)

During the recent session, Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s traded shares were 7.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.57% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ZCMD share is $13.99, that puts it down -838.93 from that peak though still a striking 19.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $11.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32830.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 207.23K shares over the past three months.

Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

Zhongchao Inc (ZCMD) registered a -3.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.57% in intraday trading to $1.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.02%, and it has moved by -43.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.93%. The short interest in Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) is 62530.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

ZCMD Dividends

Zhongchao Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 30 and October 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Zhongchao Inc insiders own 13.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.20%, with the float percentage being 0.23%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20165.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $24198.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17110.0 shares, is of First Affirmative Financial Network’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18821.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5917.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6212.0 market value.