Now Is A Good Time To Buy Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA)

During the last session, Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.96% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the VZLA share is $1.68, that puts it down -13.51 from that peak though still a striking 36.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $308.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 477.47K shares over the past three months.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) trade information

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) registered a 4.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.96% in intraday trading to $1.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.40%, and it has moved by 25.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.63%. The short interest in Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vizsla Silver Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) shares have gone up 43.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.67% against 20.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -79.36%. While earnings are projected to return 25.01% in 2024.

VZLA Dividends

Vizsla Silver Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s Major holders

Vizsla Silver Corp insiders own 9.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.65%, with the float percentage being 32.92%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.68 million shares (or 7.54% of all shares), a total value of $19.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.07 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 11.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.0 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $5.4 million.