Now Is A Good Time To Buy Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)

During the last session, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares were 2.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.14% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the UPST share is $72.58, that puts it down -176.07 from that peak though still a striking 54.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.93. The company’s market capitalization is $2.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.52 million shares over the past three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) registered a 2.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.14% in intraday trading to $26.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.09%, and it has moved by 3.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.45%. The short interest in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) is 27.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.6 day(s) to cover.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Upstart Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) shares have gone down -4.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.50% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.10% this quarter and then drop -383.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $125.09 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140.83 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $108.96 million and $135.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.80% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -76.37%. While earnings are projected to return -8.51% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings Inc insiders own 15.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.19%, with the float percentage being 59.31%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 424 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.77 million shares (or 8.07% of all shares), a total value of $242.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $192.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $64.96 million.