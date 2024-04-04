Now Is A Good Time To Buy TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC)

During the recent session, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. The 52-week high for the TMC share is $3.20, that puts it down -83.91 from that peak though still a striking 62.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $553.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.85%, and it has moved by 21.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.00%. The short interest in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) is 7.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TMC the metals company Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) shares have gone up 88.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.08% against 18.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -497.91%. While earnings are projected to return 37.18% in 2024.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

TMC the metals company Inc insiders own 47.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.97%, with the float percentage being 9.41%. First Manhattan Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 2.41% of all shares), a total value of $11.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.91 million shares, is of Baird Financial Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99955.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.