Now Is A Good Time To Buy Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK)

During the last session, Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.20% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the TALK share is $3.77, that puts it down -3.57 from that peak though still a striking 81.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $614.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Talkspace Inc (TALK) registered a 5.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.20% in intraday trading to $3.64, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.11%, and it has moved by 24.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 423.67%. The short interest in Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is 2.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

Talkspace Inc (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Talkspace Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Talkspace Inc (TALK) shares have gone up 84.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.00% against 22.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.4 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.34 million and $35.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.50% and then jump by 30.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.57%. While earnings are projected to return 105.28% in 2024.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Talkspace Inc insiders own 4.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.04%, with the float percentage being 66.25%. NVP Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.7 million shares (or 8.83% of all shares), a total value of $18.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.34 million shares, is of Hudson Executive Capital, LP’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Talkspace Inc (TALK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $1.58 million.