Now Is A Good Time To Buy Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ: SLNA)

During the recent session, Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s traded shares were 3.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -20.65% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the SLNA share is $1.75, that puts it down -2087.5 from that peak though still a striking -25.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $8.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 963.47K shares over the past three months.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) registered a -20.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -20.65% in intraday trading to $0.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -66.52%, and it has moved by -70.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.12%. The short interest in Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA) is 0.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.51 day(s) to cover.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.80% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.49 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70.48 million by the end of Sep 2023.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Selina Hospitality PLC. (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Selina Hospitality PLC. insiders own 23.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.87%, with the float percentage being 1.13%. Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.96 million shares (or 0.89% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76416.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $77944.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 60296.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51251.0 market value.