Now Is A Good Time To Buy Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK)

During the last session, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares were 11.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. The 52-week high for the OPK share is $2.24, that puts it down -65.93 from that peak though still a striking 37.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $940.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.41 million shares over the past three months.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.66%, and it has moved by 35.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.53%. The short interest in Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is 102.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.6 day(s) to cover.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opko Health Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opko Health Inc (OPK) shares have gone down -11.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.00% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -350.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $183.32 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $191.12 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $237.6 million and $201.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.80% and then drop by -5.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.56%. While earnings are projected to return -46.95% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

OPK Dividends

Opko Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Opko Health Inc insiders own 52.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.17%, with the float percentage being 52.89%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 276 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.31 million shares (or 5.09% of all shares), a total value of $85.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $76.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opko Health Inc (OPK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.98 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $21.65 million.