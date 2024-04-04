Now Is A Good Time To Buy ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)

During the last session, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.81% or -$2.33. The 52-week high for the ODD share is $56.00, that puts it down -48.15 from that peak though still a striking 36.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 875.29K shares over the past three months.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) registered a -5.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.81% in intraday trading to $37.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.53%, and it has moved by -18.53% in 30 days. The short interest in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is 3.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.6 day(s) to cover.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ODDITY Tech Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) shares have gone up 34.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.03% against 19.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $204.93 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $186.13 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 38.20% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.30% per annum.

ODD Dividends

ODDITY Tech Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders

ODDITY Tech Ltd. insiders own 15.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.98%, with the float percentage being 94.59%. Alger Small Cap Focus Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Jul 30, 2023, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.74% of all shares), a total value of $17.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jul 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.66 million.