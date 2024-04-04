Now Is A Good Time To Buy Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX)

During the recent session, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.83% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the NNOX share is $22.69, that puts it down -99.21 from that peak though still a striking 57.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.89. The company’s market capitalization is $652.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.92 million shares over the past three months.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) registered a 4.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.83% in intraday trading to $11.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.23%, and it has moved by 13.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 101.86%. The short interest in Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 8.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nano X Imaging Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) shares have gone up 53.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.85% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.80% this quarter and then jump 16.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 152.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.28 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.17 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.45 million and $2.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.90% and then jump by 100.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -91.56%. While earnings are projected to return 16.20% in 2024.

NNOX Dividends

Nano X Imaging Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 20 and May 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano X Imaging Ltd insiders own 9.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.50%, with the float percentage being 25.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.43 million shares (or 6.23% of all shares), a total value of $53.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.09 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $5.08 million.