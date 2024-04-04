Now Is A Good Time To Buy Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY)

During the recent session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares were 2.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.46% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the LICY share is $6.16, that puts it down -541.67 from that peak though still a striking 63.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $171.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.45 million shares over the past three months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) registered a 4.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.46% in intraday trading to $0.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.52%, and it has moved by 133.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.14%. The short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is 20.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.70% this quarter and then jump 15.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.7 million by the end of Jun 2024.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp insiders own 21.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.20%, with the float percentage being 47.56%. Covalis Capital LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.02 million shares (or 6.75% of all shares), a total value of $66.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.0 million shares, is of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $44.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.58 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $15.58 million.