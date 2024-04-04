Now Is A Good Time To Buy Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)

During the recent session, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s traded shares were 8.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.60% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the HUBC share is $14.71, that puts it down -1590.8 from that peak though still a striking 21.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $109.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 508.25K shares over the past three months.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) registered a 21.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.60% in intraday trading to $0.87, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.95%, and it has moved by -31.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.09%. The short interest in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

HUBC Dividends

Hub Cyber Security Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

Hub Cyber Security Ltd insiders own 25.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.98%, with the float percentage being 12.04%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.