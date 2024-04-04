Now Is A Good Time To Buy Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR)

During the last session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s traded shares were 2.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.92% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the EIGR share is $43.35, that puts it down -2527.27 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.84K shares over the past three months.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) registered a 26.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.92% in intraday trading to $1.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -69.25%, and it has moved by -73.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.87%. The short interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) is 33590.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.10% this quarter and then jump 65.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.48 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.55 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.7 million and $4.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 140.40% and then jump by 34.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.71%.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 11.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.86%, with the float percentage being 49.73%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.59 million shares (or 19.40% of all shares), a total value of $6.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.75 million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 2.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $0.89 million.