Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO)

During the recent session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s traded shares were 2.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.52% or $1.23. The 52-week high for the CZOO share is $295.00, that puts it down -2183.28 from that peak though still a striking 83.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $63.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) registered a 10.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.52% in intraday trading to $12.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.87%, and it has moved by 206.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.12%. The short interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is 42170.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.01 day(s) to cover.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $344.97 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $424.19 million by the end of Jun 2022.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Cazoo Group Ltd insiders own 2.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.03%, with the float percentage being 89.13%. Greenvale Capital, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 6.25% of all shares), a total value of $2.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.84 million shares, is of D1 Capital Partners, LP’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82778.0, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $97678.0.