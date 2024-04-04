Now Is A Good Time To Buy Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXS)

During the last session, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.47% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the ATXS share is $16.90, that puts it down -39.67 from that peak though still a striking 64.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $664.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) registered a -5.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.47% in intraday trading to $12.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.57%, and it has moved by -15.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.02%. The short interest in Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Astria Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) shares have gone up 71.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.95% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.84%. While earnings are projected to return 35.19% in 2024.

ATXS Dividends

Astria Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s Major holders

Astria Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.86%, with the float percentage being 88.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.96 million shares (or 10.56% of all shares), a total value of $24.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.19 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.92 million, or about 3.26% of the stock, which is worth about $7.62 million.