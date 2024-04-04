Now Is A Good Time To Buy ASPAC I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ASCA)

During the last session, ASPAC I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASCA)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -67.14% or -$6.15. The 52-week high for the ASCA share is $17.24, that puts it down -472.76 from that peak though still a striking -145.85% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.40. The company’s market capitalization is $11.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 34.46K shares over the past three months.

ASPAC I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASCA) trade information

ASPAC I Acquisition Corp (ASCA) registered a -67.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -67.14% in intraday trading to $3.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -66.37%, and it has moved by -72.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.57%. The short interest in ASPAC I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASCA) is 14580.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

ASCA Dividends

ASPAC I Acquisition Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ASPAC I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASCA)’s Major holders

ASPAC I Acquisition Corp insiders own 46.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.29%, with the float percentage being 95.49%. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.66 million shares (or 12.09% of all shares), a total value of $6.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Glazer Capital LLC’s that is approximately 11.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASPAC I Acquisition Corp (ASCA) shares are CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF owns about 98318.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1374.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $13987.0.