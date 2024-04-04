Now Is A Good Time To Buy Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC)

During the last session, Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s traded shares were 19.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.55% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $0.86, that puts it down -207.14 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $77.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) registered a 33.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.55% in intraday trading to $0.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.91%, and it has moved by -8.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.69%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) is 17.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.6 day(s) to cover.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asensus Surgical Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) shares have gone up 5.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.67% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.28 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.50%. While earnings are projected to return 38.33% in 2024.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Asensus Surgical Inc insiders own 1.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.32%, with the float percentage being 9.51%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.39 million shares (or 4.32% of all shares), a total value of $5.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.21 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $1.62 million.