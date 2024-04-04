Now Is A Good Time To Buy Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE: ALUR)

During the recent session, Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE:ALUR)’s traded shares were 28.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 88.51% or $1.53. The 52-week high for the ALUR share is $10.94, that puts it down -235.58 from that peak though still a striking 52.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.56. The company’s market capitalization is $156.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30010.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 31.61K shares over the past three months.

Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE:ALUR) trade information

Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) registered a 88.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 88.51% in intraday trading to $3.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 85.30%, and it has moved by 16.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.18%. The short interest in Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE:ALUR) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.65 day(s) to cover.

Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allurion Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) shares have gone down -27.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.18% against 17.70.

ALUR Dividends

Allurion Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE:ALUR)’s Major holders

Allurion Technologies Inc insiders own 23.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.45%, with the float percentage being 32.10%.