MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: LIFW) Fall -83.84% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.48% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the LIFW share is $25.75, that puts it down -2449.5 from that peak though still a striking 35.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $14.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) registered a -6.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.48% in intraday trading to $1.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.87%, and it has moved by -16.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.95%. The short interest in MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

MSP Recovery Inc insiders own 40.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.09%, with the float percentage being 18.55%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86607.0 shares, is of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MSP Recovery Inc (LIFW) shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund owns about 64829.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74237.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.61 million.