Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) Has Lost -24.16% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s traded shares were 1.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MTTR share is $3.78, that puts it down -85.29 from that peak though still a striking 14.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.74. The company’s market capitalization is $634.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Matterport Inc (MTTR) registered a -0.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.49% in intraday trading to $2.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.71%, and it has moved by 1.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.27%. The short interest in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) is 7.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

Matterport Inc (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Matterport Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Matterport Inc (MTTR) shares have gone down -7.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.09% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.08 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.78 million by the end of Jun 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 62.99% in 2024.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Matterport Inc insiders own 1.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.27%, with the float percentage being 47.21%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.08 million shares (or 7.64% of all shares), a total value of $72.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $66.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Matterport Inc (MTTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.79 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $15.52 million.