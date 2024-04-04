Is Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s traded shares were 4.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. The 52-week high for the YTEN share is $3.29, that puts it down -961.29 from that peak though still a striking 41.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $3.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.86 million shares over the past three months.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) registered a -0.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.32% in intraday trading to $0.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.33%, and it has moved by 14.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.72%. The short interest in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.50% this quarter and then jump 70.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3,650.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $370k by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.25%. While earnings are projected to return 58.52% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Yield10 Bioscience Inc insiders own 18.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.10%, with the float percentage being 6.28%. Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 4.23% of all shares), a total value of $0.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.22 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 3.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 65737.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40451.0, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $89801.0.