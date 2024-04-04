Is Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares were 27.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.37% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the RIG share is $8.88, that puts it down -32.93 from that peak though still a striking 33.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $5.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.62 million shares over the past three months.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Transocean Ltd (RIG) registered a 1.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.37% in intraday trading to $6.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.15%, and it has moved by 30.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.03%. The short interest in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is 129.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.53 day(s) to cover.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Transocean Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Transocean Ltd (RIG) shares have gone down -15.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 109.38% against -4.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.50% this quarter and then jump 86.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $795.89 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $888.87 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $649 million and $729 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.60% and then jump by 21.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.86%. While earnings are projected to return 98.34% in 2024.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders