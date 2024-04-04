Is Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. The 52-week high for the SNOA share is $1.52, that puts it down -850.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.63% in intraday trading to $0.16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.91%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.47%. The short interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) shares have gone down -79.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.35% against 9.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.98 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.2 million by the end of Jun 2024.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 19 and June 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.95%, with the float percentage being 1.98%. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 52042.0 shares (or 1.01% of all shares), a total value of $55684.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36214.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $38748.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 29083.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28210.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4975.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $4825.0.