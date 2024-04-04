Is Intuitive Machines Inc’s (NASDAQ: LUNR) -16.13% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s traded shares were 9.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.51% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the LUNR share is $13.25, that puts it down -129.64 from that peak though still a striking 63.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $294.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.89 million shares over the past three months.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) registered a -3.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.51% in intraday trading to $5.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.13%, and it has moved by 8.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.31%. The short interest in Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 3.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intuitive Machines Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) shares have gone up 46.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.14% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 142.20% this quarter and then drop -102.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 248.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.4 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.47 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.24 million and $17.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 192.80% and then jump by 241.60% in the coming quarter.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Intuitive Machines Inc insiders own 21.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.43%, with the float percentage being 27.33%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.24 million shares (or 5.91% of all shares), a total value of $10.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Quarry LP’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56398.0, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $0.48 million.