Is Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) Still A Buy After A 0.08% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. The 52-week high for the INDI share is $10.85, that puts it down -69.8 from that peak though still a striking 26.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.67. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.48 million shares over the past three months.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) registered a 0.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.08% in intraday trading to $6.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.08%, and it has moved by -5.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.38%. The short interest in Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) is 21.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.87 day(s) to cover.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Indie Semiconductor Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) shares have gone up 4.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.24% against 2.20.

While earnings are projected to return 31.06% in 2024.

INDI Dividends

Indie Semiconductor Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

Indie Semiconductor Inc insiders own 13.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.38%, with the float percentage being 89.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.85 million shares (or 6.04% of all shares), a total value of $83.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $77.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF owns about 4.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.7 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $34.81 million.