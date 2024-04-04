Is Hims & Hers Health Inc’s (NYSE: HIMS) -1.96% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares were 7.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.47% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the HIMS share is $17.16, that puts it down -10.64 from that peak though still a striking 63.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.65. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.63 million shares over the past three months.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) registered a 3.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.47% in intraday trading to $15.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.96%, and it has moved by 5.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.35%. The short interest in Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) is 12.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hims & Hers Health Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) shares have gone up 140.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 190.91% against 22.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.00% this quarter and then jump 133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270.5 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.5 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $190.77 million and $204.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.80% and then jump by 40.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 204.85% in 2024.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Hims & Hers Health Inc insiders own 11.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.81%, with the float percentage being 70.05%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.7 million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $128.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $93.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.63 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $34.13 million.