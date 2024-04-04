Is Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Still A Buy After plugging 11.25% Last Week?

During the last session, Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares were 3.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.81% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the COMP share is $4.49, that puts it down -22.68 from that peak though still a striking 50.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.03 million shares over the past three months.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Compass Inc (COMP) registered a 2.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.81% in intraday trading to $3.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.25%, and it has moved by -1.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.31%. The short interest in Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) is 17.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

Compass Inc (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compass Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compass Inc (COMP) shares have gone up 30.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.62% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.40% this quarter and then jump 130.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.63 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $957.2 million and $1.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.80% and then jump by 7.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.93%. While earnings are projected to return 59.79% in 2024.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.39%, with the float percentage being 65.99%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 117.37 million shares (or 25.18% of all shares), a total value of $410.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $156.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compass Inc (COMP) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 12.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.4 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $36.42 million.